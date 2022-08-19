41 Oyo Royal Fathers Promise To Support Makinde’s Re-election Bid

79 SHARES Share Tweet

Forty-one leading traditional rulers in the Oyo State Council of Obas on Friday lauded Governor Seyi Makinde for his achievements in office and promised to support his re-election bid in 2023.

The Obas, who were led by the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, the Deputy Chairman of the State Council of Obas, Oba Francis Alao, who is the Olugbon of Orile Igbon and the Okere of Saki,Oba Khalid Olabisi, said Makinde had done what the governors before him were unable to do.

The Obas, in a statement by the

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, said the governor had done so well in less than four years in office.

The Oba assured Makinde of their support for his second term bid during their meeting at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

The Acting Governor of Oyo State, Mr Bayo Lawal, who received the traditional rulers on behalf of Makinde, praised the royal fathers’ resolve to support the continuity of ” “good works being done by the governor”, promising that the administration would not relent in delivering good governance to the state.

The Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Lateef Adebimpe, who spoke on behalf of the Olubadan; the Okere of Saki and the Olugbon of Ile Igbon, Oba Fransis Alao, lauded the governor for what they called his massive achievements in office in a little over three years.

The Olugbon of Orile Igbon said the Obas were convinced that it was right for them to convene the meeting “to appreciate the governor and declare our support for him.”

He said, ” I used to be an accountant before I became a king. With my knowledge of accounting, I know the economic challenges we are facing as a nation and I know that it takes a good leader, a prudent and skillful administrator to do what the current government has done so far in Oyo State.

“We are aware that governors in some other states are owing workers’ salaries but Governor Makinde is not owing civil servants. Not only that, he pays salary and pension every 25th of the month. I need everybody here to know that we have not come to do politics but to talk about reality.

“We are not driven by emotions and sentiments but by Governor Makinde’s excellent performance.

“So, we can assure that we will work tirelessly for the re-election of the governor in 2023. God will help you and we will give you the needed support.

“So, Acting Governor, we are telling you and sending you to the Governor that we as Obas will give your administration support to continue the good works you are doing.”

The Olubadan said Ibadan people appreciated “the good works of Governor Makinde, who is a true son of the soil. He should be allowed to continue in office.”

The Okere of Saki said the Oyo State Council of Obas felt that they should all come to appreciate the governor on that larger scale, because Oyo State had witnessed tremendous progress under this government.

He said, ” As traditional rulers, we have come to appreciate the governor for his unprecedented achievements in the state and we want continuity on what he started three years ago.

“By the special grace of God, we the people of Oyo State, will re-elect the governor. Truth is, there are a lot more projects that need to be done and we believe someone like him would deliver because he can be trusted.

“Before now, when we were coming to Ibadan from Oke Ogun, we used to come with two different clothes because of the situation of the road but now, the Moniya-Iseyin road was fixed less than a year after Makinde came into government.”