424 Living With HIV/AIDS In Mongolia

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Mongolia’s National Centre for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Monday that a total of 424 HIV carriers and AIDS patients are now living in the country.

The NCCD said in a statement issued in observance of World AIDS Day, marked annually on December 1, that a total of 36 new HIV cases were recorded in the first 11 months of 2025.

It added that the majority of the HIV-infected are aged between 20 and 44. About 99.7 per cent of the infections resulted from sexual transmission.

The first case of HIV infection in Mongolia was registered in 1992. Since then, 71 people have died of AIDS in the country with a population of 3.5 million.