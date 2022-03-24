47,975 Terrorists Surrender To Troops – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters says a total of 47,975 terrorists and their families have so far surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North East from September 2021 to date.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, said this while giving an update on military operations between March 10 and March 24, on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said the achievement of the military within the period included the killing of 17 terrorists, arrest of 35, recovery of 34 AK47, five dane guns, and nine locally made guns.

He said the troops also recovered 270 rustled cows, three motorcycles, and 13 bicycles used by the terrorists for movement.

According to him, while 7,000 Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram terrorists from different locations surrendered, troops also rescued 27 civilians in the last two weeks.

“The surrendered terrorists have been profiled, while rescued civilians and recovered items were handed over to appropriate authorities for further action,” he said.

In Operation Hadarin Daji, Onyeuko said the Air Component carried out air interdiction on March 14 at Unguwar Adam village in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing more than 27 bandits.

He said the air raid was sequel to an intelligence report about the gathering of more than 50 terrorists for meeting their key commanders and leaders.

He added that one Malam Sule, a brother to notorious bandit, Lalbi Ginshima, was among those killed in the air raid, which according to him is a major setback for the group.

The Defence spokesman said scores of terrorists were also killed in another air interdiction carried out at a terrorist enclave at Magaba in Kaduna State, adding that those fleeing were trailed and mopped up by ground troops.

He said troops also neutralised eight bandits, arrested seven, rescued 56 victims and recovered arms and other equipment in other operations during the period.

In Operation Safe Haven, Onyeuko said the troops recovered several stolen railway sleepers, three trucks, one J5 bus, two AK47 rifles with extra magazines during operations within their area of responsibility.

He said the troops also rescued three civilian victims, neutralised two bandits and apprehended 19 others, who he said were handed over to appropriate authorities for further action.

In Operation Whirl Stroke, Onyeuko said that troops eliminated no fewer than 10 bandits, arrested five, recovered vehicles and different types of weapons during the period.

According to him, troops have continued to carry out operations against terrorists, bandits and other enemies of the state and have remained committed to all operational engagements.

“While the security situation in some locations remained peaceful and calm, some other areas recorded some incidents within the period,” he said.