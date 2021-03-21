48 Hours After Release, Teni’s Album ‘Wondaland’ Gets Over 13 Million Streams

Talented vocalist, Teniola Apata, popularly known as ‘Teni’ has released her album titled ‘Wondaland.’

The album which was released on Friday, March 19 has garnered over 13 million streams on Audiomack between Friday and Sunday alone.

According to Teni, the album is a blend of a fine music and emotional reflection.

She said, “Wondaland is a blend of a little bit of everything; from tunes to make you dance, to slow groovy relaxing sounds.

“Wondaland is me reflecting and experiencing a wide range of emotions. There is something for everyone in this project,” Teni said.

Teni’s ‘Wondaland’ album is produced by Pheelz, Damayo, Tempoe, P.Prime, Millamix, Krizbeatz, and Ozediku

She gained prominence after her single ‘Fargin’ was released in September 2017.

She finally had her big break after putting out hit singles such as ‘Askamaya’, ‘Case’, and ‘Uyo Meyo’ in 2018.