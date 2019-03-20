48 UNIZIK Students Get Chinese Scholarships

Advertisement

48 students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, UNIZIK, have benefited from the yearly scholarship scheme of the People’s Republic of China.

The scholarships which came with the sum of N100,000 was handed over to the students by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Zhou Pingjian at the auditorium of the institution.

Addressing the school, Pingjian congratulated the beneficiaries, describing the institution as African champion in terms of learning of Chinese language and culture through the Confucius Institute.

He stated that 4% China’s Gross Domestic Product was budgeted to education, adding that it has reduced the illiteracy level of the country from 80% at its formation in 1949 to 3% presently.

Speaking further, he said that education remains the bedrock of China’s development and he will extend a helping hand to students to assist them actualize their dreams.

He said, “Education is the key element in China’s development. In 1949 illiteracy level was 80%. Now, it is under 3%. This is because we give priority to education. We respect teachers and value education.

“The scholarship is part of commemoration of October which is a special month for both China and Nigeria which began their life that month and also the month of the birth of the Vice Chancellor of the university.”

The Vice chancellor of UNIZIK, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku commended the ambassador for the gesture, adding that it was an indication of his love for not just Nigeria and Africa but for the institution.

Ahaneku said the scholarship was a demonstration that finance could not stand as a barrier to students’ education attainment.