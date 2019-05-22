48hrs After Attacks, Buhari Says ‘I’m Shocked By Katsina Killings’

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, expressed shock over the reports of killings in Katsina State on Monday and Tuesday by suspected bandits.

THE WHISTLER had reported how over 30 persons were said to have been killed in different attacks on some communities in the state.

The villages affected include Mara Zamfarawa in Danmusa LGA, Sabon-Layin Galadima community of Faskari LGA, and Yar’Gamji village of Batsari LGA.

Reacting after over 48hours that the first attack took place, Buhari said his administration will do everything possible to restore peace and stability in the polity.

The President said this after receiving security reports on the Katsina killings, according to his media aide, Mallam Garba Shehu.

Shehu said, “The President directed Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu and Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin to constitute an assessment team to intervene immediately in the state, and bring a feedback.

“President Buhari, specifically, instructed the security chiefs to find out how the operation was carried out by the perpetrators, not minding the Holy month of Ramadhan, and put in place structures to prevent future occurrence.

“The President, who has been briefed on the criminal and political intents of the attacks in Katsina and other parts of the North, described the carnage as senseless.

“President Buhari admonished that all those instigating violence in the North and other parts of the country will be exposed and made to face the wrath of the law.

“The President commiserated with the Governor and people of Katsina State over the losses. He prayed that Allah will comfort those who have lost loved ones,” said the presidential aide.