4th Mainland Bridge: Lagos State Government Selects Chinese Company As Preferred Bidder

The Lagos State Government, through the Office of Public Private Partnerships, on Thursday announced Messrs CCECC-CRCCIG CONSORTIUM as the preferred bidder for the proposed 4th Mainland Bridge project.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Private Partnerships, Ope George, during a briefing at the PPP Office in Ikeja.

According to George, the project, which is a proposed Public Private Partnership (PPP) transport infrastructure development, will comprise of the construction and operation of a greenfield tolled road and bridge with a design speed of 120km/h, including the development of adjacent real estates.

With three toll plazas, nine interchanges, a 4.5km Lagoon Bridge and an eco-friendly environment, it would become the second longest in Africa upon completion.

The Bridge will start from Abraham Adesanya in Ajah, on the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe corridor and traverse the North West towards the Lagoon shoreline of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway via Owutu/Isawo in Ikorodu. This translates to about 37kilometres.

George said: “You will recall that the Lagos State Government commenced a Competitive Bidding process for the selection of a Concessionaire, by the issuance of the Request for Expressions of Interest (REOI) on 27th of November, 2019. A total of 52 responses were received with 32 being responsive”.

“Subsequently, a Request for Quotation (RFQ) was issued on 10th February 2020 to the 32 eligible applicants and responses were received on 15th April, 2020 with a total of 15 responses. Upon evaluation, six bidders met the criteria to progress to the Request for Proposal (RfP) stage”, he added.

While Messrs. CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium emerged as the preferred bidder, Messrs. MOTA-ENGIL (NIGERIA &AFRICA), CCCC & CRBC CONSORTIUM, is the reserved bidder for the 4th Mainland Bridge project.