5 Foods That Gets You In Sex Mood

The role of good sex in a relationship cannot be overemphasised because sexual satisfaction or lack of it can make or break a relationship.

However, in achieving this, the food you eat plays a large role in helping you put the spark back in your sexual performance.

These foods will not only improve your desires under the sheets, but it will so much make you feel sexier and improve your sexual appetite.

Some people have the problem of losing strength too early when having or trying to have sex, but a balanced intake of food that contains vitamins and minerals will regulate the production of the hormones estrogen and testosterone, essential for sexual desire and performance.

THE WHISTLER, in this report, highlights healthy and tasty foods that will help revive your sexual engine.

Beetroot Juice

Nitrates in beetroot help to reduce losses in energy, which in turn makes exercise (sex) less tiring.

The juice as well helps increase stamina and allows you to keep the bedroom activity going.

Dark Chocolate

it produces a rush of endorphins(a chemical naturally, released in the brain to reduce pain, that in large amounts can make you feel relaxed or full of energy) when eaten thereby giving a pleasurable feeling that will make you indulge in sex.

It also increases serotonin (a chemical in the body that’s also partially responsible for sexual arousal) in the brain.

Spices

Maca roots, cinnamon and cloves according to a nutritionist, Mrs Victoria Okoro, can make you feel loving because they naturally heat up the body preparing it for the act (sex) by stimulating the sexual organs.

These spices also improve energy and stamina, so get ready for a merry go round as you add this to your menu

Oysters

Rich in zinc, it helps men to function exceptionally as it aids in semen production.

Research has also shown deficiencies in zinc to be a risk factor for infertility caused by low testosterone levels.

Watermelon

This isone of the best fruits to have before sex as it contains the compound citrulline, an amino acid that increases nitric acid in the body, helping to increase stimulation and relaxing the blood vessels arousing you sexually.

For those that feel week on the bed, this fruit goes a long way in doing you good as it’s abundance of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals keep you driving strong.