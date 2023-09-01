5 Million Nigerians To Get Prescription Eyeglasses As Tinubu Endorses Health Ministry, Peek Vision’s Initiative

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

No fewer than five million Nigerians with sight impairments will receive prescription eyeglasses under a partnership between the Federal Ministry of Health’s National Eye Health Programme and the Peek Vision Foundation.

Advertisement

The partnership has been sanctioned by President Bola Tinubu who expressed excitement about the initiative when he received the Founder and CEO of Peek Vision Foundation, Prof. Andrew Bastawrous, who is also a Co-Founder of the Vision Catalyst Fund.

The meeting took place at the State House, where the President reaffirmed his commitment to the betterment of healthcare and the well-being of Nigerians.

Tinubu’s endorsement of the initiative was disclosed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement on Friday

President Tinubu approves initiative to provide five million eyeglasses to Nigerians with sight impediments. Photo: State House

In his remarks, the President urged parents to take advantage of the initiative to reduce the overall burden of visual impairment on the nation’s economy.

Advertisement

“My first experience (with eye problem) was with my mother of blessed memory. She was ill and she could not recognise me. When I intervened, she was treated and given a pair of glasses. The next question she asked me was: I have you, and you are able to do this for me. What about those other women and their children who may not have somebody like you to intervene for them?

“So, I made a promise to her that I will pursue the mass provision of eye care vigorously and that I would provide free eye screenings and surgeries to people because of that question my mother asked me and because of her passion to see others healed. We eventually impacted the eye health of millions of people in Lagos, and you could see their joy over the immediate sight enhancements when they were given a pair of glasses,” the President fondly recalled.

Tinubu expressed concern that more than 24 million Nigerians are grappling with varying degrees of vision impairments, saying “We must act now because sight and vision is critical to economic development and growth,” the President said, recalling his visionary “Jigi Bola” programme, which was initiated during his tenure as the Executive Governor of Lagos State in 2001 and provided free eye screenings and surgeries to Lagosians while setting a new precedent for proactive eye care initiatives in West Africa.

“I am in support of this initiative, and I will encourage the mobilisation of further commitment to see this through and to reach vulnerable people all across our country. Some parents may not pay attention to this, but I will, because I am touched.”

Expressing his commitment to the cause, Prof. Bastawrous said: “Good vision unlocks human potential. It improves earning, learning, and wellness for individuals, communities, and countries.”

Advertisement

He shared his personal story and the transformative power of vision care: “When I was 12, I was told by my teachers that I was clumsy and lazy, but the results of an eye exam explained I had very poor vision. And when I put on a pair of glasses, I saw the leaves on a tree for the first time, and my life completely changed two weeks later, I was using my first pair of free eyeglasses and I saw stars clearly for the first time. My grades improved, and the trajectory of my life completely changed, all because of a very cheap intervention that was 700 years old. Had that not happened, I would not be standing in front of you today. I would not be a professor, and I would not be involved in the work I am doing because sight gives opportunity,” the Peek Foundation CEO shared.