5-Stylish-Ways-To-Rock-A-Pleated-Skirt

Ladies, Pleated skirts are back and here’s how you can rock them.

A pleated skirt is a must-have item in your amazing wardrobe and one fashion item you should rock in 2019.

To some ladies it feels old fashioned as it was out of the radar for some time while most find it tiring to wear because they lack ideas on how to style it and come out classy.

But worry not, because THE WHISTLER in this report outline five ways you can style this feminine fashion trend creating an attractive aura whenever you step out.

Here are 5 ways to rock a pleated skirt:

Sporty Look with Your Pleated Skirt

Photo: Pinterest/ Anthropologie

Pull off the ultimate cool girl fashion move and wear your fancy pleated skirt with a pair of running sneakers.

Denim

Photo: Pulodealegria

The denim jacket is an essential in most women’s wardrobes. This versatile closet piece with the pleated skirt is perfect making you feel fresher and more modern.

Over-sized Sweater

If its cold outside, you can wear your midi skirt with a tucked in sweater and a thin belt to keep the look from being very bulky.

Tank Top With Floppy Hat

Pleated maxi skirts are very pretty but can very much be a big look. Keep yours simple and casual with a loose tank top and a flat sandal topped up with a floppy hat. This look will go well for a barbecue party or when heading out to the beach.

Rock With A Blazer

Photo: StylePantry

For the carrier ladies, you can also slay with the pleated skirts still looking professional and mature. In this case, wear your pleated skirt with a fitted blazer and Grab your heels for that sophisticated look and feel.