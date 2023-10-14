50 Children Benefit As Nova Merchant Bank Sponsors Paediatric Surgeries At LASUTH

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nova Merchant Bank, a Nigerian financial institution, has extended support to children in need of medical attention.

The bank announced Sunday that it recently sponsored a Paediatric Surgical Intervention programme that impacted the lives of 50 indigent child patients at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

The initiative, which took place on Monday, September 18, 2023, was part of Nova Merchant Bank’s 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) programme under its UPLIFT initiative project.

In collaboration with the Association of Paediatric Surgeons of Nigeria (APSON), Nova Merchant Bank said the gesture was part of its commitment to community development and making a difference in society.

Mr Nath Ude, Managing Director of Nova Merchant Bank, shared the motivation behind the initiative, saying, “NOVA envisions a future in which millions of people have free or low-cost access to healthcare and where unnecessary pain caused by preventable illnesses and untimely fatalities can be mitigated. This intervention is a stride towards achieving this vision.

“No child should be deprived of their promising future due to a lack of healthcare accessibility.”

Professor Roland Osuoji, the President of APSON, also highlighted the significance of the intervention.

“In the past year, Lagos state heavily subsidized paediatric operations for children between the ages 0-12 which have resulted in a growing waiting list, stretching until 2025.

“This initiative not only reduces the backlog but also saves lives and offers hope to these deserving families,” stated Osuoji.

The patient selection process involved identifying children on the waiting list due to financial constraints, said Dr. Omolara Williams, the Local Organizing Committee Chairman of the medical outreach.

“We made every effort to contact as many of them as possible, and as a result, we now have patients ranging from 1 to 14 years old who will receive treatment for their Paediatric conditions through this intervention,” said Williams.

NOVA Merchant Bank Limited is an investment grade-rated merchant bank in Nigeria, offering an integrated suite of financial solutions encompassing Financial Intermediation, Wholesale and Investment Banking, Asset and Securities Management, Trade Services, Cash Management, Transaction, and Digital Banking.

Its partner, APSON, is the umbrella body of all paediatric surgeons in Nigeria dedicated to the treatment of surgical issues in children and training specialists in paediatric surgery.