53 Victims Of Lagos Train-Bus Accident Discharged

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has said that out of a total number of 102 victims onboard the BRT bus, which collided with a moving train at PWD, close to Shogunle area of the state on Thursday morning, 53 have been discharged.

Giving a break down on the distribution of victims after triage from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), the Ministry said that 71 of the victims were admitted at LASUTH; four were admitted at General Hospital, Lagos; 10 were admitted at General Hospital, Orile-Agege; six at General Hospital, Gbagada; while five were admitted at the Tollgate Trauma Centre.

According to the Ministry in a statement on Sunday, the total number of patients currently on admission as at Sunday is 43.

Out of the 43 on admission, it said that 39 of the victims are at LASUTH; two are at General Hospital Odan-Lagos; while two are at General Hospital, Gbagada.

” Total number of patients on admission as at today Sunday 12th March, 2022 — 43,” the Ministry said.

“Total number of patients/passengers discharged as at today Sunday 12th March, 2023 — 53,” it added.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on Lagosians to keep the hospitalised patients in their prayers.

Sanwo-Olu said that Lagosians demonstrated true humanity with over 256 units of blood donated leading to swift action that saved lives of victims.

“I am pleased to report that 53 patients that were hospitalised after the bus/train accident in Lagos have now been discharged after receiving free and quality healthcare from different state medical facilities across Lagos.

“Heeding our call for blood donation, Lagosians demonstrated true humanity with over 256 units of blood donated leading to swift action that saved lives.

“While the discharged return to their families, let us continue to keep the hospitalised patients in our prayers,” the Governor said via his verified Twitter handle @jidesanwoolu.