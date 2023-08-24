56 Abductees Freed After 5 Months, Battle Mental Health

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

No fewer than 56 abducted victims from Kafin Koro and Kwagana wards of Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State have regained freedom.

Advertisement

The released victims, mainly farmers, were abducted on March 14, and at least 60 people were whisked away to an unknown location.

Since then, the captors had released the victims on separate occasions after ransoms were allegedly paid.

The coordinator of the Kaffin-Koro Axis Concerned Youth, Sabastine Maikarfi, confirmed their release. He revealed that ransom was paid for their freedom.

Also, the Coordinator of Justice, Development and Peace Commission, Catholic Diocese of Minna, Rev. Fr Bahago Dauda Musa, said the victims needed mental support to enable quick recovery from the post-abduction traumatic disorder.

“My interactions with the victims of banditry in Niger State have not been a wonderful one. It has been a traumatic one.

Advertisement

“These victims had gone through a lot of trauma, and many of them were kidnapped, or loved ones had been kidnapped.

“So many of them who had returned from the hands of bandits after weeks or months in captivity are now battling with post-traumatic disorder, and this is seriously affecting their mental health,” he said.