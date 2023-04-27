56-Year- Old -Female Company CEO Jailed Over Forex Scam

Nigeria
By Munyal Manunyi

A 56-year- old Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Jamilma Multilinks Logistics Services Limited, Fatima Suleiman, was on Thursday jailed for involvement in a forex scam.

The Abuja Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, secured her conviction before Justice J.O. Onwuegbuzie of the FCT High Court, Apo-Abuja.

Suleiman was convicted for dishonestly converting the sum of N4, 000,000 which was given to  her for conversion to United States of American Dollars by one Chigozie Ezeagu.

She had pleaded not guilty upon arraignment, which led to her full trial.

Justice Onwuegbuzie found the defendant guilty of the charge preferred against her.

He therefore convicted and sentenced her to three years imprisonment without an option of fine. 

The convict is also to pay the sum of N3, 000,000 in restitution to Ezeagu.

