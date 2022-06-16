57,004 Boko Haram Terrorists Surrendered, 47 Terrorists Killed In Two Weeks — DHQ

The Defence Headquarters on Thursday said that about 57,004 members of the Boko Haram terrorist group have surrendered to security agencies within a two weeks period covering May 19 to June 2.

Out of the 57,004 Boko Haram terrorists and their families that have surrendered, it said 12,547 were males, 17,027 females and the remaining 27,430 were children.

It explained that during the period under review, about 47 terrorists were killed in various military operations.

In a statement signed by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Benard Onyeuko, the achievements followed the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Police and other security agencies across the six geo-political zones of the country.

The statement revealed that at least 40 terrorists were arrested while 152 civilians were rescued during the period.

The troops also arrested Abba Yunus, a province commander of ISWAP, while items recovered from him include 13 AK, 47 rifles; 2 PKM Squad Mg; 985mm Squad bomb; 16 M67 grenades; 1050mm mortals’ rounds; 200 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition; 18 boxes of ammunition; IRPG model 7 tubes; 1 RPG 7; 718 camels and five motorcycle.

The statement said, “Troops of Operation of ‘Hadin Kai’ has continued to sustain the operational tempo against the insurgents and terrorists in the North West.

“Notably, on 12 June 2022 troops had an-encounter with Boko Haram terrorists as they cleared their enclave in Gazuwa in Bama Local Government Area.

“The camp which is called Markas or Headquarters harboured large of the terrorists and their families. After a fierce battle about 47 terrorists were neutralized including their top commanders.

“Also, on 14 June 2022, troops of 26 Task Force Brigade on clearance operation at Ngoshe Borno State intercepted one of the abducted Chibok girls by name Miss Mary Dauda, 27 years old with her child.

“She is suspected to have escaped from Gara in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State. Mary Dauda is on serial 46 on the Chibok girls list of 2014. The rescued mother and child are in own custody for medical checkup and rehabilitation.

“Furthermore, on 6 June 2022 troops rescued 5 abducted victims who were kidnapped by the terrorist. Earlier in the day, terrorists had set ablaze 2 PMS tankers and 2 other vehicles.

“This was achieved in conjunction with Air Component of who engaged the terrorists with helicopter gunship some of the criminals were neutralized and the 3 gun trucks abandoned by the terrorists were recovered.

“Boko Haram terrorists and their families have continued to surrender to own troops in the North East theatre. Cumulatively a total of 57,004 of Boko Haram Terrorists and their families have surrendered comprising of 12,547 males, 17,027 females and 27,430 children.

“All surrendered and items recovered have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.”