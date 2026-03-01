6 Killed As Shiites Storm U.S. Consulate In Pakistan

Not fewer than six people were killed in violent clashes with police and paramilitary forces Sunday after hundreds of protesters stormed the United States Consulate in the Pakistani port city of Karachi, authorities said.

The violence stemmed from the joint strike attack by the United States and Israel on Iran early Saturday, killing the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A video seen THE WHISTLER showed a large number of protesters smashing the windows in the U.S. Consulate with harmful objects.

Protesters Storm US Consulate In Pakistan After Iran Attacks pic.twitter.com/EB0mydHtnM — The Whistler Newspaper (@TheWhistlerNG) March 1, 2026

Police and officials at a hospital in Karachi confirmed that at least eight people were also wounded in the clashes.

Reports said a police surgeon at the city’s main government hospital, Summaiya Syed Tariq, confirmed that six bodies and multiple injured people were brought to the facility.

Karachi is the capital of southern Sindh province and Pakistan’s largest city.

Also, a senior police official Irfan Baloch said protesters briefly attacked the perimeter of the U.S. Consulate but were later dispersed.

“The situation is now fully under our control,” Baloch said.

He also dismissed as baseless reports that any part of the consulate building was set on fire, but noted that protesters torched a nearby police post and smashed windows of the consulate before security forces arrived and regained control.