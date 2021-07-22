60 Die Of Cholera, As FCT Records Over 690 Infections

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has recorded a spike in cholera cases reaching 698 with over 60 deaths.

The FCT Minister of State, Ramatu Aliyu, disclosed this on Thursday, during a sensitisation program on cholera and other acute diarrhoea diseases in Pyakasa and Gwagwa communities.

According to her, suspected cases of cholera across FCT had increased from 604 to 698 within 72 hours.

She said, “Abuja Municipal Area Council recorded 281 suspected cases with 22 deaths and Bwari Area Council recorded 134 suspected cases with 22 deaths.

“In Gwagwalada Area Council, 220 suspected cases with nine deaths were recorded, Kuje Area Council had 23 suspected cases with four deaths and Kwali Area Council recorded 37 suspected cases with three deaths.”

The acting Executive Secretary of FCT Primary Health Care Board, Iwot Ndaeyo, representing the Minister, said that Abaji Area Council also recorded three suspected cases with no death.

She called on residents and critical stakeholders to promote sanitation and hygiene programs in all communities, adding that the recent trend of deaths and increased cases of cholera is unacceptable in the FCT.

Aliyu described the trend as “unacceptable in the FCT”, adding that the administration would not fold its hands and watch residents die helplessly over preventable diseases.

In his remark, the Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council, Abdullahi Candido, said that the Primary Health Care Department of the council had embarked on sensitisation program to enlighten the traditional rulers and their councils about the cholera outbreak and preventive measures.

He explained that the Area Council, had commence action immediately to curb further spread since the confirmation of the outbreak in June.

“We quickly mobilised our health personnel in our primary healthcare facilities for prompt responses.

“Following the recommendations from the outbreak report, we provided funds for a quick purchase of drugs, infusions and other treatment materials and consumables, in addition to the ones we received from the FCT Public Health Department.

“The Disease Control Unit of our Primary Health Care Department through Disease Surveillance Notification Officers had been working tirelessly in different communities of the council, including the hard-to-reach fields.

“This will enable the officers to trace and report cases at the primary healthcare facilities for free treatment,” he said.