60 Investors Adopt IFC New Principles For Impact Investment

International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, today announced the global launch of Operating Principle For Impact Management. The event attended by CEOs of global investment firms is an initiative to grow the market and enhance encourage investment in priority development needs.

the programme is a standard designed to encourage principled investment that has measurable impacts on society.

The principle was developed in collaboration with asset managers, asset owners, asset allocators, development banks, and financial institutions.

According to a statement released by International Finance Corporation (IFC), 60 investors who currently hold over $350 million in investments Adopted The Principles. With commitment to ensure their future investments also comply with the principles.

IFC’s aim with the principles is to achieve measurable development impact while generating solid financial returns for investors. This is done by incorporating impact considerations into all phases of the investment lifecycle, which aligns investment portfolios with Social, Economic, Or Environmental impact goals, using best practices that ensure transparency and credibility.

“We believe there is now potential to bring impact investing into the mainstream,” said IFC CEO Philippe Le Houérou. “Our ambitions are very high – we want much more money managed for impact because there’s no time to lose to deliver on the billions to trillions agenda.”

IFC made a bold claim of delivering “more than $23 billion in long-term financing for developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity. In 2018, “

The principle encourages socially responsible investment in emerging markets where growth is tied to the development of critical infrastructures.

The list of first adopters of the Operating Principles for Impact Management, include;

IFC Actis Acumen Capital Partners AlphaMundi Group Amundi AXA Investment Managers Baiterek National Managing Holding JSC Belgian Investment Company for Developing Countries (BIO) Blue like an Orange Sustainable Capital BlueOrchard Finance Ltd. BNP Paribas Asset Management Calvert Impact Capital Capria Ventures Cardano Development B.V. (ILX fund and TCX) CDC Group plc. CDP – Cassa Depositi e Prestiti COFIDES Community Investment Management (CIM) Cordiant Capital Credit Suisse DEG – Deutsche Entwicklungs- und Investitionsgesellschaft mbH Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) European Development Finance Institutions (EDFI) European Investment Bank (EIB) FinDev Canada Finnfund Flat World Partners FMO – the Netherlands Development Finance Company IDB Invest, Member of the Inter-American Development Bank Group IFC Asset Management Company (AMC) IFU – Investment Fund for Developing Countries Incofin Investment Management Investisseurs & Partenaires – I&P Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, Member of IsDB Group Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. LeapFrog Investments LGT Impact LGT Venture Philanthropy MicroVest Capital Management Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) Norfund Nuveen Obviam Oesterreichische Entwicklungsbank AG (OeEB) Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) Partners Group Phatisa Proparco Prudential Financial Inc. responsAbility STOA Infra & Energy Swedfund Swiss Infestment Fund for Emerging Markets (SIFEM) The Rise Fund The Rock Creek Group UBS Water.org WaterEquity Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.