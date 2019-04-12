60 Investors Adopt IFC New Principles For Impact Investment

International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, today announced the global launch of Operating Principle For Impact Management. The event attended by CEOs of global investment firms is an initiative to grow the market and enhance encourage investment in priority development needs.
the programme is a standard designed to encourage principled investment that has measurable impacts on society.
The principle was developed in collaboration with asset managers, asset owners, asset allocators, development banks, and financial institutions.
According to a statement released by International Finance Corporation (IFC), 60 investors who currently hold over $350 million in investments Adopted The Principles. With
IFC’s aim with the principles is to achieve measurable development impact while generating solid financial returns for investors. This is done by incorporating impact considerations into all phases of the investment lifecycle, which aligns investment portfolios with Social, Economic, Or Environmental impact goals, using best practices that ensure transparency and credibility.
“We believe there is now potential to bring impact investing into the mainstream,” said IFC CEO Philippe Le Houérou. “Our ambitions are very high – we want much more money managed for impact because there’s no time to lose to deliver on the billions to trillions agenda.”
IFC made a bold claim of delivering “more than $23 billion in long-term financing for developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity. In 2018, “
The list of first adopters of the Operating Principles for Impact Management, include;
- IFC
- Actis
- Acumen Capital Partners
- AlphaMundi Group
- Amundi
- AXA Investment Managers
- Baiterek National Managing Holding JSC
- Belgian Investment Company for Developing Countries (BIO)
- Blue like an Orange Sustainable Capital
- BlueOrchard Finance Ltd.
- BNP Paribas Asset Management
- Calvert Impact Capital
- Capria Ventures
- Cardano Development B.V. (ILX fund and TCX)
- CDC Group plc.
- CDP – Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
- COFIDES
- Community Investment Management (CIM)
- Cordiant Capital
- Credit Suisse
- DEG – Deutsche Entwicklungs- und Investitionsgesellschaft mbH
- Development Bank of Latin America (CAF)
- European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
- European Development Finance Institutions (EDFI)
- European Investment Bank (EIB)
- FinDev Canada
- Finnfund
- Flat World Partners
- FMO – the Netherlands Development Finance Company
- IDB Invest, Member of the Inter-American Development Bank Group
- IFC Asset Management Company (AMC)
- IFU – Investment Fund for Developing Countries
- Incofin Investment Management
- Investisseurs & Partenaires – I&P
- Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, Member of IsDB Group
- Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.
- LeapFrog Investments
- LGT Impact
- LGT Venture Philanthropy
- MicroVest Capital Management
- Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA)
- Norfund
- Nuveen
- Obviam
- Oesterreichische Entwicklungsbank AG (OeEB)
- Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC)
- Partners Group
- Phatisa
- Proparco
- Prudential Financial Inc.
- responsAbility
- STOA Infra & Energy
- Swedfund
- Swiss Infestment Fund for Emerging Markets (SIFEM)
- The Rise Fund
- The Rock Creek Group
- UBS
- Water.org
- WaterEquity
- Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.