60 Investors Adopt IFC New Principles For Impact Investment

By Christian Chukwu
IFC #investors4impact Launch Event

International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, today announced the global launch of Operating Principle For Impact Management. The event attended by CEOs of global investment firms is an initiative to grow the market and enhance encourage investment in priority development needs.

the programme is a standard designed to encourage principled investment that has measurable impacts on society.

The principle was developed in collaboration with asset managers, asset owners, asset allocators, development banks, and financial institutions.

According to a statement released by International Finance Corporation (IFC), 60 investors who currently hold over $350 million in investments Adopted The Principles. With commitment to ensure their future investments also comply with the principles.

IFC’s aim with the principles is to achieve measurable development impact while generating solid financial returns for investors. This is done by incorporating impact considerations into all phases of the investment lifecycle, which aligns investment portfolios with Social, Economic, Or Environmental impact goals, using best practices that ensure transparency and credibility.

“We believe there is now potential to bring impact investing into the mainstream,” said IFC CEO Philippe Le Houérou. “Our ambitions are very high – we want much more money managed for impact because there’s no time to lose to deliver on the billions to trillions agenda.”

IFC made a bold claim of delivering “more than $23 billion in long-term financing for developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity. In 2018,

The principle encourages socially responsible investment in emerging markets where growth is tied to the development of critical infrastructures.

The list of first adopters of the Operating Principles for Impact Management, include;

