60% Lagosians First Seek Care Outside Hospitals — Health Commissioner

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has disclosed that only about 40 per cent of Lagos residents seek healthcare at public and private clinics and hospitals.

Abayomi, in a post on X on Tuesday, said the remaining 60 per cent of residents first seek care from Patent and Proprietary Medicine Vendors, pharmacists and alternative medicine practitioners.

According to him, the pattern of healthcare-seeking behaviour in Lagos must be recognised and integrated into the state’s healthcare system.

“40 per cent of Lagosians go to our public and private clinics and hospitals for care.

Advertisement

“60 percent cent will access PPMVs, pharmacists and alternative medicine practitioners as their first point of care. This must be recognised, formalised and regulated,” he said.

The commissioner’s statement highlights the key role played by non-hospital healthcare providers in the state, particularly as the first point of contact for a majority of residents seeking medical attention.