$60bn Cash Calls: Reps Panel Vows To Sanction Oil Companies For Shunning Summons

The House of Representatives Joint Committee on Finance and Petroleum Resources (Upstream) has vowed to sanction oil companies which ignore summons in the ongoing investigation of the loss of $60b inflated cash calls by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s Joint Venture Agreements.

The joint committee is aggrieved that despite repeated summons, some companies have continued to shun the sitting thus derailing its work.

THE WHISTLER reports that the joint committee, co-chaired by James Faleke (Chairman, Finance) and Alhassan Ado-Doguwa (Petroleum Resources), had frowned at the absence of some chief executives of companies and agencies listed for hearings in the ongoing probe.

The committee also expressed disappointment and rejected the presentations made by a few executives that honoured the summons.

It also frowned at the habit of some of the companies sending their representatives warning that it would not tolerate it.

Dissatisfied, the Co-Chairman, Ado-Doguwa said the committee would not hesitate to invoke relevant provision of the law to compel appearance as the attitude of the companies is an attempt to undermine the constitutional power of the parliament.

A statement issued by the committee on Sunday quoted Ado-Doguwa as saying, “For those who have not come because there were several companies and agencies that were invited and it’s like they were insensitive to the invitation of this important committee, this is unacceptable.

“For those who chose to disregard what the parliament is doing here, this committee would not take it lightly with anyone or institution who wants to undermine the constitutional powers of this important hearing to investigate the affairs of public finance of this great country, Nigeria.”

He stressed that, “Myself and all members of the committee are of the view that we would be compelled going forward to invoke and also create any means possible to use the available instrumentalities of law to make sure that whoever is invited appears and if any of them decide not to appear, then, at the end, we will be compelled to use the instrumentalities of the law around us to compel appearance.

“Obviously no one of us would take lightly some of the insensitive actions or inactions of some of the agencies of government especially in matters that involve huge amounts of resources that would have been used to better the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians,” the statement read in part.

The lawmaker directed the clerk of the committee to carefully scrutinise the books in order to identify erring companies for appropriate action.

According to the committee, some of the companies and agencies involved in the probe include Total Exploration, ⁠Shell Petroleum, Agip, Chevron, Oando, ⁠Mobil, ⁠Pan Ocean, and ⁠Erotton.

Others are Belema, First Exploration, and New Cross Exploration, Seplat Petroleum, Amini International Petroleum, West Africa Exploration and Production Limited, and Walter Smith Petroleum Limited.

The rest are ND Western Limited, Sahara Energy Limited, First Hydrocarbon Nigeria Limited, Neconde Energy Limited, Elcrest Exploration and Production Limited, and Shoreline Natural Resources Limited.