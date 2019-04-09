7 Killed, 5 Injured In Ondo Bank Robbery

Advertisement

Seven people have been reported dead after an eleven-man gang robbery attacked First Bank in Idoani, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The robbers reportedly stormed the town in the afternoon of Monday, shooting sporadically.

All security doors to the bank which was serving as the only commercial bank in Idoani, serving the other neighboring towns as well was destroyed with an explosive device.

The robbers shot and killed seven people, including bank officials, a Police Inspector as well as two customers using the Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

Five other persons who sustained serious injuries are presently on admission at the intensive care unit at the General Hospital in the town.

According to an eyewitness, the robbers escaped through the bush in the area with an unspecified amount of money stolen from the bank.

Shortly after their escape, men of the Nigerian Army arrived at the scene.

The Ondo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident.

He said that one suspect has been apprehended in connection with the robbery attack and investigations.

He appealed to residents to be law-abiding, remain calm not to entertain fears as the police are on top of the situation.