7 Killed As Bandits Rustle 20 Cows In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government on Thursday said armed bandits reportedly killed seven persons and rustled no fewer than 20 cows in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruna, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The commissioner said the bandits had destroyed properties and rustled the cows in a series of attacks in Igabi, Giwa and Chikun Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Aruwan said, “In the first incident, armed bandits stormed Gangi village, Igabi local government, shooting sporadically in what seemed to be a cattle rustling operation. In the process, four residents were killed.

“Two others sustained gunshot injuries and are receiving treatment in hospital. They are Ibrahim Jibrin and Abdulhamid Suleiman.

“In the course of the raid, the bandits razed three houses belonging to Mohammad Jibril, Salisu Ya’u and Idris Muhammad. A pick-up truck belonging to one Umaru Saleh was also burnt.

“In all, 20 cows belonging to two residents of the village were rustled and herded away by the bandits”.

In another incident, armed bandits attacked Marke village in Giwa LGA, killing one Rabiu Haruna.

Similarly, bandits killed two persons at Kuriga in Chikun LGA while a victim, Mansur Dada, sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.