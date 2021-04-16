7 Military Officers Arrested For Supplying Arms To Bandits In Zamfara

Seven military officers have been arrested in Zamfara State for alleged links to bandits in the state.

Operatives of the state’s police command apprehended the officers after an intelligence report revealing they were supplying bandits with logistics and information.

While addressing journalists in Gusau, the state’s Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, said the officers sabotaged the government’s efforts at securing the state.

The commissioner revealed that the suspects had confessed to their crimes.

Dosara also mentioned that one of the officers was apprehended with 20 rounds of 62mm live ammunition while on the verge of selling it to a suspected bandit, having received N100,000 upfront.

Another was also arrested while allegedly supplying military uniforms and kits to suspected bandits.

The commissioner further said nine military bulletproof, four sets of military camouflage uniforms, five military hand globes, 2 First Bank ATM cards, 1 Nigerian Army ID Card and one Samsung Android handset were recovered from the officers.