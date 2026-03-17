74-Year-Old Woman Gifts Soludo Live Fowl At Inauguration

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A 74-year-old woman, Madam Grace Okafor, brought a live fowl as a gift to the inauguration ceremony of Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Tuesday, expressing her gratitude for the cash support she had earlier received from the governor.

The ceremony, held at Alex Ekwueme Square, drew dignitaries and residents from across Anambra State. Okafor, who arrived in a wheelchair, danced toward the podium while holding the fowl in a bucket, eliciting cheers from the crowd.

A native of Abatete in Idemili North Local Government Area, Okafor explained that she received N100,000 from Governor Soludo during an event in Eziowelle community.

She said she invested the money in poultry farming, and the fowl she presented at the inauguration was part of her proceeds.

“I came to witness the swearing-in of Gov. Soludo, ‘Oluatuegwu,’ because he gave me N100,000 during an event in my community in Eziowelle,” she said. “I invested the money in poultry, and this fowl is part of the proceeds. I am here to show my appreciation to him.”