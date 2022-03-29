75 ‘Yahoo Boys’ Arrested In Imo Are Students, Unemployed Graduates – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it arrested 75 suspected internet fraudsters in Owerri, the Imo State capital, within three days.

Operatives of the FCT zonal command of the commission apprehended 46 suspects in different locations in Owerri on Monday, while the Portharcourt zonal command arrested 29 suspects along the Nekede road and Owerri axis on March 25.

The arrests were announced through the commission’s social media handle on Monday.

According to the EFCC, most of the suspects were students and job seekers between the ages of 18 to 31 years.

The agency said 6 cars, various phones and laptops of different makes were recovered from the first batch of suspects.

“In a related development, Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Commission on Friday, 25th March, 2022 arrested twenty-nine (29) suspected internet fraudsters, at several hideouts in Nekede Road and Owerri Axis of Imo State but incriminating items were found on seventeen of the suspects.

“They were all arrested based on verified intelligence reports linking them with alleged fraudulent activities ranging from love scam on numerous dating sites, impersonation, and possession of fraudulent documents, picker and bitcoin scam.

“The suspects are Samuel Patrick, Brima Edegba, Kingsley Williams, Audu Emeka, David Godson, Alex James, Prince Akachukwu Nkemjika, Chidi Eze, Kizito Emenyonu, Wisdom Handsome Chibuenyim, Chibuike Mbonu, Christian Sorochi, Victory Oparanozie, Uche Alex, Kingsley Eke, Collins Williams and Charles Iwu.

“Items recovered from them at the point of arrest, include foreign currencies, Toyota Avalon, 2 Toyota Camry, Toyota Corolla 2004 Model, Lexus ES 350, Mercedes ML 350, Lexus RS 350, and Toyota Venza. Others are fifty-eight phones (58) of different brands, eight laptops, one driver’s licence and six ATM Cards,” read the statement.