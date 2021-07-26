750-Bed Spaces Not Enough For Our Patients–CMD LASUTH





The Chief Medical Director of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Adetokunbo Fabamwo, has said that the 750-bed facility is not enough to meet the demand of patients.

This is one of the many hospitals that are over stretched across the country.

Recall, THE WHISTLER had reported similar case at the Kubwa General hospital where doctors offer health services to patients on chairs, stretchers for lack of bed space.

THE WHISTLER had discovered that while some patients were referred to other hospitals, others were made to sit around the lobby of the ward while receiving medication.

Fabamwo, while speaking at a media parley said that for the population that the facility serves, it requires more buildings to adequately meet the demand of its patients.

He stated that the emergency room is always filled up unless some patients get better and are transferred to the wards.

“We have 750-bed capacity at the moment if we include paediatrics and maternity beds. Reasonably, okay for a teaching hospital, but for the kind of demands and megacity we are serving, we need more.

Fabamwo said the government is currently constructing a 200-bed facility for the hospital.

According to him, some projects in the hospital were being financed through the public-private partnership model.

Speaking further on why the facility may be over stretched, Fabamwo said that most cases that are brought to the hospitals are cases that can be attended to in other facilities.

“What we find interesting is that about 80 per cent of cases that are brought to LASUTH as emergencies are not really tertiary cases.

“They are cases that could have been referred to any of our 27 general hospitals. We are happy that people have confidence in us and we would really have loved to be able to take as many as possible patients,” he said.