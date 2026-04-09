8% Nigerians Live With Diabetes – Official

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Dr Alayo Sopekan, National Coordinator, Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) Division, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, says eight per cent of Nigeria’s population is currently living with diabetes.

He added that 14 per cent are affected by hypertension, while about 25 per cent of Nigerians carry the sickle cell gene.

Sopekan disclosed this on Thursday in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, during an interview on the sidelines of a workshop on public financing and implementation of the NCD Multi-Sectoral Action Plan.

The workshop was organised by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the Legislative Initiative for Sustainable Development, and the Global Health Advocacy Incubator to strengthen response to non-communicable diseases nationwide.

He said the statistics were drawn from a recent STEP survey on non-communicable diseases burden and trends, noting many Nigerians remained unaware of their health status and required routine medical screening.

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According to him, Nigeria’s response to non-communicable diseases is constrained by inadequate funding and limited partner support, in spite of growing burden compared to communicable diseases that attract more resources and attention.

He said although government was making efforts to fund interventions, financing remained low, stressing early detection, prevention, and management were critical to reducing complications and slowing disease progression nationwide.

Sopekan emphasised that preventive measures such as early screening and health education remained most effective, but required sustained funding, calling for increased allocation from taxes on alcohol, tobacco, and beverages.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Muntasir Liman, said non-communicable diseases account for about 30 per cent of deaths recorded annually across Nigeria.

Liman said a 2023 national survey involving more than 24,000 adults revealed significant gaps in awareness, diagnosis, treatment, and control of conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases.

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“Diabetes prevalence was 4.7 per cent, with low awareness and management: only 24.6 per cent diagnosed, 22 per cent on treatment, and 11 per cent achieved controlled blood glucose levels. Raised cholesterol affects 14.7 per cent of adults, while 12.1 per cent aged 40-69 face high cardiovascular risk, including existing disease or 10-year risk projections exceeding 20 per cent.

“Hypertension affects 22.9 per cent of adults, yet only 32.5 per cent are aware, 17.9 per cent on treatment, while just 6.4 per cent achieve controlled blood pressure,” he said.

He identified challenges including weak health infrastructure, funding gaps, policy issues, task-sharing constraints, and sociocultural factors, stressing need to strengthen primary healthcare and expand workforce capacity nationwide.

“Nigeria needs strong action to prevent these diseases. People need healthier diets, exercise opportunities, and support to quit smoking and reduce alcohol use for improved long-term health outcomes.

“Health services must improve screening and treatment for hypertension, diabetes, and cholesterol. These steps will help Nigerians live healthier lives and reduce future disease burden significantly,” he added.

Prof. Alhassan Emmanuel of the Global Health Advocacy Incubator said non-communicable diseases accounted for about one-third of deaths, describing the trend as alarming and concerning.

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“It is estimated that one-third of deaths are caused by NCDs; this figure used to be one-fifth. This is alarming, and funding for NCDs has remained very challenging,” he said.

He called for prioritisation of public health financing, while Mr Olympus Adebanjo of Legislative Initiative for Sustainable Development and Mr Marcel Sati urged improved collaboration and innovative funding strategies nationwide.