8,000 FCTA Workers To Take CBT Promotion Exams

More than 8,000 civil servants under the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) will sit for their 2024 promotion examinations this week.

The examinations, which will run for five days, are scheduled from Tuesday, November 25 to Saturday, November 29, 2025, at the National Open University Study Centre along Kubwa Road, Abuja.

The Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, Emeka Ezeh, disclosed on Sunday that the candidates are drawn from 165 cadres, which reflects the administration’s commitment to accelerating career progression across all levels of the workforce.

According to him, the FCT Minister approved the Commission’s request to speed up the conclusion of the 2024 promotion exercise for staff of the FCTA and Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

He noted that the adoption of the CBT method is now a central feature of the promotion process.

“The promotion will be conducted using the Computer-Based Test (CBT), and this will further deepen the newly introduced digital platform for promotion examinations that was approved by the FCT Minister,” Ezeh said.

He recalled that the FCTA under the leadership of Nyesom Wike became the first Commission in Nigeria to fully adopt CBT for promotion examinations, an innovation he said has improved transparency, speed, and integrity in the process.

“Recall that the FCT under the leadership of Barr. Nyesom Wike blazed the trail as the first Commission in Nigeria to conduct its promotion by CBT. The Minister had, in August 2025, approved the promotion of 49 directors who were successful in the CBT examination conducted by the Commission,” he added.

The Commission said it expects a smooth exercise and has assured candidates of a fair and efficient process as the administration continues its push toward a fully digital civil service.