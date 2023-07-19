$825bn Fraud: HEDA Wants EFCC, ICPC, To Revisit Babachir Lawal, Dasukigate, Halliburton, Other Cases

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Human & Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to revisit some high profile cases they had allegedly abandoned.

HEDA mentioned cases like the allegations of financial impropriety against a former Secretary to the Government of the Federal (SGF), Babachir Lawal involving $8,000,000, and that of a former Director General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke involving $43,000,000.

Other cases it wants revisited include the Halliburton bribery scandal worth $180,000,000,000 and the Dasukigate arms deal involving $2,000,000,000, among others.

The Chairman of HEDA, Olanrewaju Suraju in a statement said the organisation will stage a protest at the Lagos offices of the two agencies if the cases are not revisited.

He said: “Against this backdrop, HEDA has decided to organize the protest as a step towards drawing attention once again to the issue of corruption and the unresolved corruption cases in Nigeria, demanding immediate action.

“The group firmly believes that this proactive approach is essential in curbing corruption and restoring public trust in the fight against corruption.”

Suraju referred to a publication by HEDA titled “Impunity Galore: A Chronicle of Some Unresolved High-Profile Corruption Cases in Nigeria from 1999 – 2022, where some of these high profile cases were mentioned.

He said: “The compendium highlights cases of national importance that have been ignored or poorly investigated by the anti-graft agencies and the national assembly ad-hoc and joint committees responsible for investigating allegations of corruption.

“According to the compendium, the mentioned cases involve a staggering total amount of over $825 billion.

“It is evident that if these funds had been utilised judiciously, Nigeria could have made significant strides towards becoming a developed nation with modern infrastructure, social support systems, and improved living conditions for its citizens.”