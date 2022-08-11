9 Corps Members’ Service Year Extended In Ebonyi Over ‘Sundry Offences’

87 SHARES Share Tweet

The National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC), Thursday, said the service year of nine 2021 Batch B Stream Two corps members was extended in Ebonyi State because they committed ‘sundry offences’.

Mrs Bamai Mercy, state coordinator of the scheme, stated this during the passing out ceremony of the batch in Abakaliki.

Out of 480 corps members that passed out, thirteen absconded while the rest served their fatherland meritoriously, she said.

She tasked those that passed out successfully ‘not to wait for white collar jobs but establish small businesses’.

According to her, the NYSC was ready to facilitate micro-credit facilities for such ventures.

She said, “If you need money to start up your business, come to NYSC; let us know the skills you have acquired and write your beautiful business plans, and then you will be established.

‘’Don’t go and be at the mercy of people there or over burden your parents. Start small, keep growing.

“Be good ambassadors of NYSC and discourage youths, especially those into internet fraud from engaging in such crimes.

‘’Be good ambassadors of your families. Do not tarnish the name of your family. As you go out there, show that you are leaders. There are other youths there. Some are into yahoo, go out and discourage them.’’

Some of the passed out corps members said the experience was self-fulfilling.

One of them, Johnson Ezike, however, said the welfare provision by corps employers in the state was discouraging.

He said, “Some employers didn’t pay anything at all. Some paid half. Some were paying N2, 000. There was no accommodation for some of us.”