9th NASS: What Saraki Told Lawmakers-Elect At Event

Outgoing Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has tasked members-elect of the 9th National Assembly on working together to meet the expectations of the Nigerian people.

Saraki, who spoke during the orientation programme organised for the lawmakers-elect at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on Sunday night, stressed the need for the 9th NASS members-elect to act as a team to achieve desired results.

The Senate President’s remarks were contained in a video posted on the official Twitter account of the office of the senate president on Monday.

Saraki said, “In order to meet the aspirations of the Nigerian people, both chambers of @NASSNigeria must work closely together.

“It is important that there is cooperation irrespective of party position and affiliation. You have been elected by different parties but once you get to the National Assembly, your constituency is Nigeria,” he said.

