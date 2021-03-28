CAN Lauds Nsukka Professors For Paying N27.3m Indigents’ Hospital Bills

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Enugu State chapter, Sunday, commended the Association of Nsukka Professors and the Friends of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for paying hospital bills of discharged indigent patients in the state and other humanitarian gestures.

THE WHISTLER reports that Nsukka Professors, in collaboration with Friends of Gov Ugwuanyi, paid hospital bills of discharged indigent patients in both federal and state-owned health institutions in Enugu State as well as faith-based organizations, totalling over N27.3 million to commemorate the governor’s 57th birthday.

According to the president of the association, Prof Osita Okanya, the association and friends of the governor paid N16,950,000 medical bills of discharged indigent patients at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku/Ozalla; N4,900,000 at Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu; N2,405,000 at ESUT Teaching Hospital Parklane, Enugu; N1,000,000 at Bishop Shanahan Hospital, Nsukka, and N2,062,000 at Faith Foundation Hospital, Nsukka.

Reacting, the state chairman of CAN, Rev Emmanuel Ositadinma Edeh, at a service in Enugu, said the gesture was a reflection of the governor’s compassion ‘which identifies with the elderly, orphans, motherless babies, widows, less privileged and the sick’.

He said, “The organizers proved that they have immortalized the living legacies of the governor by visiting different hospitals in Enugu State, where they paid millions of naira as bills, together with other kind gestures which the governor normally showed to the less privileged ones during his birthday.”

He therefore called on other privileged persons and groups to emulate such acts, adding that, “While many people are too selfish and will never have anything to do with the poor and the needy, the sick and the elderly, the widows and the orphans, there are some who are selfless and always giving hope to the hopeless, and touching the lives of the less privileged and helpless ones in the society.”