We Can’t Leave PDP For Armed Robbers, Wike Attacks Atiku, Ayu In BBC Interview

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has attacked the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and the embattled National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, vowing that the five aggrieved PDP governors will not leave the party for “armed robbers.”

Advertisement

Speaking for the second time in less than two months with the BBC, Wike said the window for reconciliation with the five governors called G5 was still open but soon that window may not be available.

According to Wike , when the group decide to endorse another presidential candidate, heaven would not fall.

“PDP should have their opportunity because there will come a time the door will be shut and nothing will happen.

“If that day comes, if heaven wants to come down, let it come down,” he said.

He warned that, “Nobody should threaten anyone. If we (G5) take the decision today that we will not support the PDP candidate, we will give reasons why we will not support him and nothing anybody will do about it. They should better be careful.”

Advertisement

The governor had gone against the candidate and the chairman of the party, who he has declared profiteers despite abandoning the party when they were needed.

He had accused Atiku of moving in and out of the party at will and said the former vice president teamed up with the ruling party when they were in the opposition to unseat the PDP from power in 2015 and therefore does not deserve being a beneficiary of the party’s presidential ticket.

Although he had supported Atiku in 2019 when he won the presidential ticket of the party at the Port Harcourt convention, that came with a huge bargain.

Both Atiku challengers at the time, Wike and his colleague in Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, were gunning for their second terms in office.

But things changed in 2022 when Wike unsuccessfully sought for the party’s ticket alongside Tambuwal.

Advertisement

The Rivers State Governor felt aggrieved that Tambuwal whom he had regarded as his closest political associate from the North could step down for Atiku, who eventually clinched the ticket.

He felt further aggrieved that Ayu called Tambuwal the hero of the May convention and subsequently rallied some of his colleagues and senior members of the party who served as his agents at the convention to demand Ayu’s ouster.

But the clause that Ayu must go before the party’s presidential candidate could be supported has failed to be honoured, and has polarised the party since then.

Speaking in the first interview in December 2022 with the BBC, Wike said there was no hurry to announce who the group would support.

“Why are you in a hurry? I didn’t mention the particular date in January,” he had said.

He stressed that, “People should calm down. We are all politicians; we have political strategies. I don’t work as an individual. That’s what people don’t understand.

Advertisement

“There are different strategies in going to war. What you see today is not what you see tomorrow. I laugh at them (PDP) when they say we are in touch with so, so governor.”

On Friday, he defended his group when pressed to reveal if the group would leave the party since Ayu refused to step down, stating that, “We are not like them. We can’t leave our house for armed robbers, we won’t do that.

“This is a house we built. We cannot leave it, for who? No way,” he said.

He promised that, “We will stay inside this house and fight. And we know that they have no choice but to allow peace to reign. They must bring the peace.”