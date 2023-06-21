TAJBank Excites Customers With Digital Banking App

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

TAJBank, Nigeria’s leading non-interest bank, has launched a new digital banking app – TAJWAY – in furtherance of its sustained drive to surpass customer expectations in real time and cost-free banking services nationwide.

The digital banking app, which is rated as one of the most secure and user-friendly platforms for transactions, has been upgraded with additional pioneering capabilities to enhance customer experience in terms of easier, faster, and more convenient services.

This would help to streamline and make financial transactions very exciting for its rapidly growing customers globally.

TAJWAY app is packaged with special features and benefits to customers, including increased transaction limits, card management, budget planning, saving on spending, multiple transfers and real time receipt generation for all transactions.

These new benefits complement the app’s other value-laden benefits of seamless funds transfer, account opening, account balance enquiry, airtime and data purchase, bills payment and account funding.

Commenting on the launch of the new digital app, the bank’s Managing Director, Mr. Hamid Joda, said: ‘’This is an important milestone in our journey to becoming a digital bank. This will see us build the capabilities needed to develop and deploy an array of digitized products that are simple and easy to use.

“By leveraging emerging technologies and data analytics, we will increase engagement with our existing and prospective customers to exponentially scale up customer acquisition and transactions at a lower cost to serve.”

In his remarks on the innovative product launch, the Executive Director, Mr. Sherif Idi said, “TAJWAY is a new self-service, stress-free and secured app built to offer exceptional user experience with a vast bouquet of functionalities for all classes of customers. It is currently available for download on Google Play store and iOS App Store.”

Industry analysts believe that TAJBank’s launch of the new digital banking app is a desirable step towards further consolidating its position as a frontline bank in the non-interest subsector of Nigeria’s financial market.

According to the experts, based on its functional values, TAJWAY will create more opportunities and value for existing and potential customers by deepening support for the growth of their personal and business aspirations, while fast-tracking current efforts of the monetary authorities to deepen financial inclusion in the country.