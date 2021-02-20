Armed Teenage Boys Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Lagos

38 SHARES Share Tweet

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested four teenage boys in the Ejigbo area of the state following an alleged gang-raping of a 15-year-old girl, who was sent on an errand by her mother.

The suspects who were said to be armed with cutlasses , knives and other dangerous weapons and acting under the influence of alcohol and hard drugs were said to have taken the girl to an apartment on Obe Street, Ejigbo.

They took turns to forcefully have sex with the teenager at the place.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Friday said the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Ejigbo Police Division after the incident was reported.

The PPRO, who gave the names of the suspects as: Kamoru, Basit, Sunday and Ifeoluwa, all aged 16 said they waylaid the victim around 10pm on Tuesday and took her to where they gang-raped her.

He said, “The victim’s mother of Mafo Bus Stop, Idimu Road, Ejigbo, reported the incident to the police that her daughter had gone to buy food on Lafenwa Street, Ejigbo, when a group of boys attacked the victim with weapons, threatened to kill her and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her in a room at No 33, Alhaji Obe Street Ejigbo.

“The Divisional Police Officer, Ejigbo Division, mobilised his men to the scene where four of the boys were arrested. Some items were recovered from them including cutlasses and substances suspected to be Indian hemp.”

Adejobi said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had directed the DPO to go after the fleeing members of the gang and intensify efforts to get rid of miscreants fond of gang-raping in the neighbourhood.

“The CP reiterated the command’s zeal to work with other governmental agencies and interest groups in fighting against all sorts of social vices particularly rape, defilement and domestic violence.

“He has also directed that the matter be transferred to the Gender Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for discreet Investigation and prosecution and assured the public of justice in the case,” he added.