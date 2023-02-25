Low Voter Turnout In Adamawa Due To Suffering–Election Observer

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Adamawa state coordinator of CLEEN Foundation, Gidado Tilde, has revealed reason why there’s low voter turnout in the state.

Tilde, who spoke to THE WHISTLER at Lamido Mustapha Primary School in Yola, said he was told that people were complaining about the hardship in the land.

“The process is going smoothly in the state but there’s low Voter turnout when compared with previous elections.

“We were told that the people are angry due to the suffering they’re going through as a result of what the government is doing.

“But we’re hoping that more people will come out before 2pm,” he said.

On the functionality of BVAS, he said so far there has not been any major issue.

“So far there’s no problem. I have visited six polling centres and only one unit had issues with the machine and it was quickly rectified.”