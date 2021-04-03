BREAKING: Former Delta State Acting Governor, Sam Obi, Is Dead

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Former Acting Governor of Delta State, Rt Hon Prince Sam Obi is dead.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the deceased who has been unstable in health recently was last seen on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the annual lecture of Maris Trust Council, held at the Unity Hall of Government House, Asaba.

The late Obi who died in the early hours of Saturday, 3rd April, 2021, was sworn in November 2010 as acting governor when the Appeal Court sitting in Benin, Edo State, nullified the election of the then governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan.

Before becoming acting governor, Obi was the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, following the impeachment of the former Speaker, Hon. Martin Okonta.

Obi represented Ika North-East constituency for three consecutive terms.

He was also a pastor and founder of Oracle of God Ministries with headquarters in Asaba.