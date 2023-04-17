Lagos Is Committed To Deepening Partnerships With Norwegian Govt, Companies –Sanwo-Olu

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated the state government’s commitment to further develop relationships and build partnerships with the Norwegian Government and companies in the area of energy, infrastructure and technology to create a thriving economy.

Sanwo-Olu spoke on Monday when he received the Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anniken Huitfeldt and her entourage, on a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina.

The governor said that Lagos is open to investments, especially in the area of technology, adding that the state wants to remain a destination of choice for investors.

“We have created an economy where investment is real, where there is the ease of doing business, both local and foreign, and they can believe in the stability of the State. Yes, we are sub-national but we want to continue to remain the destination of choice for investors. So, we are open to investments in new areas, especially in technology, which is one area, in which we know that all the unicorns have a career in Lagos. We want to become the destination, where people can come and sort resources in terms of the skills that are required,” he said.

“We know that Norway, Finland and few others were the powerhouse for technology at a time but Nigeria also, especially Lagos, wants to develop that capability that we must be big, large and technology companies require young people who can actually come here and take charge. These are some of the economic drivers that we will see and we will continue to push in the next couple of years for our government so that the city can continue to remain resilience, forward-looking, and a safe home for all of the residents, citizens, and international markets and audience.”

On the recently concluded governorship election in the state, Sanwo-Olu appreciated Lagosians for re-electing him to lead the state for another four years.

“We are happy that at the end of the (gubernatorial) elections, the voice of the people, especially Lagosians was very loud and clear, and they gave us an overwhelming majority. It wasn’t an election in which anybody was in doubt. It was indeed a landslide victory; thanks to every Lagosian for believing in us again and giving us the constitutional and democratic power to run for another four years. We feel very humble,” he said.

Earlier in her remarks, Huitfeldt, also reinstated Norwegian’s support and cooperation toward Energy Transition Plan in Nigeria, particularly in Lagos.

Lagos is working on achieving 1 gigawatt of solar energy by 2030 and has engaged with the World Bank for suitable funding.

The state in December 2021, launched its new electricity sector policy, designed to meet urban planning standards, and satisfy the demand for various social amenities, while improving economic opportunities in the state

“We are trying to do our best to support and improve the cooperation between the two countries in the area of Green Transaction. We will like to contribute to your action plan. We are looking forward to more business opportunities and areas we can collaborate with you,” she said.

She also congratulated Sanwo-Olu on his re-election in the recently concluded governorship election in the state.