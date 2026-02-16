Wife Allegedly Stabs Abia Immigration Officer To Death

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Tragedy struck Umuihi Village in the Umuahia Community of Abia State after a domestic dispute allegedly led to the death of a 38-year-old officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service, identified as Chidiebere “Agari” James.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to THE WHISTLER on condition of anonymity, the immigration officer was allegedly stabbed by his wife with a pair of scissors during an argument at their residence.

The source said the couple had engaged in a heated quarrel before the situation escalated. Youths in the community rushed into the house following the disturbance, where they discovered James lying motionless on the floor.

“They had a heated argument this morning, and in a bid to calm down the situation, a neighbour called her to sit at her store, unknown to her that Agari had been killed. The incident took a different turn when the youths went into the room to ease the tension, just to find the deceased in his own pool of blood, with the murder weapon lying beside him,” said the source.

He was said to have been rushed to a nearby hospital but died on the way.

The deceased is survived by his two daughters.

Sources in the community alleged that the wife attempted to flee the scene with the children shortly after the incident.

However, she was prevented as enraged youths gathered at the scene, with some allegedly attempting to attack her before she was rescued.

While the exact circumstances that triggered the fatal altercation remain unclear, the eyewitness noted that the couple was known for frequent quarrels, adding that this was not the first time they had engaged in serious disputes.

When contacted, the Abia State Police Command Spokesperson, DSP Mourine Chinaka, said she has not been “briefed” on the issue.