‘A Big Tree Has Fallen’ – NFF Mourns Ex-Super Eagles Coach

The Nigeria Football Federation has mourned the former Technical Director and two-time Super Eagles Head Coach, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Onigbinde’s death was announced in a statement issued by Mrs. Bolade Adesuyi on behalf of his family.

He died on Monday at the age of 88.

The NFF described his passing as the loss of a devoted football administrator who served the country wholeheartedly and contributed immensely to the development of the game.

NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, described the Modakeke high chief as an extraordinary achiever who impacted Nigeria’s football and made significant contributions to the African and global game.

Sanusi said Onigbinde dedicated his life to football development and remained passionate about the game’s growth, offering guidance and advice even in his advanced age.

“Indeed, a big tree has fallen. Onigbinde lived and breathed football development, and we will miss him greatly,” he said.

He prayed for God to grant the deceased eternal rest and the family, friends and Nigeria’s football fraternity the strength to bear the loss.

Globally respected for his deep tactical knowledge, Onigbinde served as Technical Director of the NFF and Technical Adviser of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Federation for youth teams.

He also served for many years as a technical adviser to the Confederation of African Football and participated in several Technical Study Groups of FIFA and CAF at major championships.

Onigbinde began his coaching career in the 1960s and gained national recognition in 1977 after leading Water Corporation FC of Ibadan to the quarter-finals of the African Champions Cup.

In 1984, he guided Shooting Stars FC of Ibadan to the final of the same continental competition, further establishing his reputation as a top tactician.

A renowned teacher and instructor, he became the first indigenous coach to lead Nigeria’s senior national team to a medal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

He achieved the feat in 1984, winning a silver medal in Cote d’Ivoire with a team largely made up of rookies and a few experienced players.

Onigbinde later led the Super Eagles to the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Korea/Japan, becoming the first indigenous coach to manage Nigeria at the global tournament.

Nigeria lost narrowly to Argentina and Sweden and drew with England during the tournament, which featured a mix of emerging players and experienced stars.

After his coaching career, he served as an instructor for the NFF, CAF and FIFA, dedicating his time to training coaches and football administrators across the continent.