‘A Disgraced Nation’: Obi Says Trump’s Assessment Of Nigeria Now True

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has said that Nigeria has deteriorated to the point where U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent remarks describing the country as “now disgraced” can no longer be dismissed as offensive exaggeration.

Obi, in a statement on Wednesday, said the wave of violent attacks, kidnappings and political instability across the country had made Trump’s characterization “painfully undeniable.”

He said in a statement he shared across his social media platforms that, “A few weeks ago, when President Trump described our country as ‘now disgraced,’ many were outraged.

“Yet, how can we dispute it when, within a single week, 25 people were kidnapped, and one of our generals along with other officers was killed? Today, we witnessed another troubling terror attack in Kwara State.”

He said that rather than responding with unity, the nation had become consumed by divisions and internal political battles at a time when Nigerians desperately needed direction and stability.

“Rather than uniting in this critical moment, we are consumed by internal wrangling, party squabbles, and distractions,” he said.

Obi blamed the political turbulence affecting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, Social Democratic Party (SDP) and other platforms on what he called deliberate destabilisation by the ruling government.

“Look closely at what is happening in the PDP, the Labour Party, SDP, and other political formations—crises deliberately orchestrated by a government that should be embracing everyone so we can unite in this troubling period,” he said.

He contrasted the current situation with the approach taken by the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, whom he praised for understanding the importance of safeguarding all political parties as elements of the democratic structure.

“I am reminded of a pivotal moment under President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua,” he said. “During an internal crisis in my then-political party, he instructed the INEC Chairman, Professor Maurice Iwu, that the stability of every political party—not just the ruling party—was essential for democracy. No party was to be undermined; all were to function within the law.”

Obi said such a philosophy is missing today. “What we witness today is the opposite,” he said. “The current government seems more intent on weakening parties than strengthening our democracy—seeking to fragment the PDP, Labour Party, SDP, and others.”

According to him, undermining opposition parties threatens the country’s democratic fabric and leaves citizens without credible alternatives or accountability mechanisms.

“In democratic nations, opposition is respected, elections reflect the will of the people, and governance involves carrying everyone along for peace and prosperity,” he said.

He urged those in power to prioritise national interest, restore trust in political institutions, and promote inclusivity as a path toward peace and stability.