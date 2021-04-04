‘A Great Man Cut Down In His Prime’ – Innocent Chukwuma’s Death Sends Wave Of Shock To Nigerians

While many Nigerians are still grappling with the death of foremost human rights activist, Yinka Odumakin, reports have filtered in that another rights activist, Innocent Chukwuma, has died.

Chukwuma, a popular civil society leader, reportedly died of leukemia at the age of 55 on Saturday night.

His death sent a wave of shock and grief across the country as he was highly respected for his advocacy in the area of police reforms, public safety, and justice, amongst others.

Chukwuma had set up the CLEEN Foundation in 1998 to champion these courses. The deceased was the West Africa Director of Ford Foundation.

Among prominent Nigerians who have reacted to his death are the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, former Senator Shehu Sani, human rights activist and lawyer, Professor Chidi Osinkalu, and Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw.

Fayemi said in a tweet: “Still distraught from Yinka Odumakin’s demise, Bisi and I woke up to the most devastating shock of Innocent Chukwuma’s death. Inno was an outstanding colleague and friend from our days at the barricades. Our thoughts are with Josephine and the children. May he rest in peace.”

Below are some of the reactions on Twitter.

Innocent Chukwuma;another tragic loss of a patriot.Death hath taken away one of the brightest.May his Soul Rest In Peace. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) April 4, 2021

….just a matter of months:



Anyakwee Nsirimovu



Wisdom Durueke



Yinka Odumakin



Innocent Chukwuma



A generation of selfless struggle & sacrifice…. #WordsFail pic.twitter.com/Yo7FFXb6Gc — Chidi Odinkalu (@ChidiOdinkalu) April 4, 2021

Rest in peace @chukwumacleen. Love and prayers of strength to Innocent Chukwuma’s family, friends and comrades. This is such a big loss to the civil society family in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/8mOskOHhzy — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) April 4, 2021

It's hard & painful to refer to such a man of character, integrity, honesty and calm mein in the past tense.

Death is so final..

Adieu Oga Innocent Chukwuma 🙏

God comfort your dear wife, my sister, Josephine and your amazing daughters.

God is still in charge 🙏 — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) April 4, 2021

Oh my God! Innocent Chukwuma, the civil society guru formerly of Ford Foundation, is dead? Gosh! What a loss!! May his soul rest in peace. — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) April 4, 2021

Our brightest, decent and inspiring souls are fading away like the stars of the morning. Innocent Chukwuma’s death cuts so deep. He was a nationalist,friend, mentor and an exceptional intellectual. May God comfort his family and the movement of changemakers he left behind💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/F5kjTCJOQp — #NotTooYoungToRun (@DSamsonItodo) April 4, 2021

Innocent Chukwuma? Come on cancer, come on!!! A great man cut down down in the prime of his life. This is a terrible loss. Most terrible loss. — Chioma Agwuegbo (@ChiomaChuka) April 4, 2021