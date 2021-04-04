‘A Great Man Cut Down In His Prime’ – Innocent Chukwuma’s Death Sends Wave Of Shock To Nigerians

While many Nigerians are still grappling with the death of foremost human rights activist, Yinka Odumakin, reports have filtered in that another rights activist, Innocent Chukwuma, has died.
Chukwuma, a popular civil society leader, reportedly died of leukemia at the age of 55 on Saturday night.
His death sent a wave of shock and grief across the country as he was highly respected for his advocacy in the area of police reforms, public safety, and justice, amongst others.
Chukwuma had set up the CLEEN Foundation in 1998 to champion these courses. The deceased was the West Africa Director of Ford Foundation.
Among prominent Nigerians who have reacted to his death are the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, former Senator Shehu Sani, human rights activist and lawyer, Professor Chidi Osinkalu, and Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw.
Fayemi said in a tweet: “Still distraught from Yinka Odumakin’s demise, Bisi and I woke up to the most devastating shock of Innocent Chukwuma’s death. Inno was an outstanding colleague and friend from our days at the barricades. Our thoughts are with Josephine and the children. May he rest in peace.”
Below are some of the reactions on Twitter.