‘A Proud Moment For Me’ — Kaduna Gov Claims Victory At Tribunal

The Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has claimed victory following the judgment of the Kaduna State Election Petition Tribunal in a petition filed by the Peoples Democratic party guber candidate, Isa Ashiru Kudan.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had said Governor Uba Sani polled a total of 730,002 votes to win the March 13 guber election in the state while Ashiru scored 719,196 votes.

But Ashiru and the PDP approached the tribunal, accusing INEC of allowing irregularities and electoral fraud in favour of the governor.

However, the governor’s lead counsel, Chief Bayo Ojo, SAN, had said the petitioners failed to prove their claims during proceedings in the case.

On Thursday, the governor described the judgement as a win for democracy, the rule of law, and validation of the people’s will.

“On this historic day, I join the people of Kaduna state to celebrate this monumental victory for democracy.

“I consider this verdict not only as a win but a call to action, a call to deliver on our campaign promises as captured in the SUSTAIN agenda. This victory is a testament to the strength of our great judicial institutions and a proud moment for me as one of the pioneer advocates for democratic governance in Nigeria decades ago,” the governor said in a statement signed by his official spokesperson, Muhammad Lawal Shehu.

Shehu stated the governor and his deputy, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe expressed immense gratitude to the good people of Kaduna State for their prayers, support and firm belief in our mandate.

The statement was released by the governor’s aide implying that the Kaduna Governorship Tribunal judgment was in favor of the governor.

Sani is laying claim to victory despite reports in some sections of the media which said the tribunal sacked the governor and declared the election inconclusive.

The judgment was delivered via zoom.