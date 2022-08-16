‘A Winning Alliance’- Labour Party Supporters Hail Wike, Peter Obi Meeting

87 SHARES Share Tweet

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, held a closed-door meeting with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, on Monday night and supporters of the party see it as the beginning of a viable alliance.

The meeting, which held at Wike’s private residence in Port Harcourt , had supporters of both Obi and Wike in attendance.

They included former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, former Cross River Governor, Donald Duke; Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom; Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, Gombe State ex-governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo and a former Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke SAN.

The meeting came after similar meeting by Obi with the Wike camp. He had met Mimiko last week Thursday, 11 August, 2022, as the former Vice-Presidential Candidate to Atiku in 2019 intensifies efforts to deepen his structure ahead of the 2023 elections.

Obi decamped from PDP to Labour Party few days to the former’s presidential primary in May.

Winning Alliance – Obi Camp Hails Alliance

The Obi camp told THE WHISTLER in separate interviews that the meeting was to forge a united front for a winning alliance against the big two – PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

While no communique or statement was issued, the Obi camp sees the meeting as huge political capital for the former governor of Anambra State. Ugochukwu Emeh, Anambra State Labour Party Chairman, said Wike is the Lion that can make Obi win the presidency in 2023.

Speaking with THE WHISTLER, Emeh hailed the development, saying Wike and his supporters are welcome to the party. He believes “Labour Party will grow bigger when people like Wike join us. We are opened to all especially to political powerhouses like the Rivers State Governor. He is the Lion of the PDP and the last man standing in the opposition.

“Wike has a lot of structure, including all of those with him. They have been in government and because they have been in government, wherever they go, they go to these places with their structure and followers.

“We will be happy to welcome Wike and his followers towards a winning ticket, a winning alliance. He is a man of the people, who can ensure we win next year’s election.

“Labour Party has no growth limitation. There is no limit as to our growth. We want everybody to join us. All we want is to win that election and save Nigeria from the current bad leadership and crises.

Wike/Obi’s LP Will Be ‘Political Tsunami’- Diugwu Peter, Abuja Labour Party Chairman

In the opinion of thechairman of Labour Party in the FCT, Diugwu Peter, any alliance between Wike and Obi is a winning alliance.

He explained that, “When Wike joins labour party, it will count to victory. We will coast to victory in next year’s election. He is the type that can change the dynamics of the political game.

“He (Wike) will join Labour Party for victory. So, Obi (Peter) and Wike’s alliance is going to be a winning alliance.”

He defined, “Labour party” as “a party of enlargement, everybody is welcome. It is not a private business. It is a movement by the people to take our country back from consumption to production.

“It is a movement, a political tsunami. Everybody knows about that and the wind is blowing for production. The wind is blowing for prosperity, for security, and the wind is blowing for strength,” he said.

Wike Not Going Anywhere- Sophy Nkoro

A former aide of Wike said the governor would not defect to any party.

She said, “Wike is an asset that everybody wants but I can assure you he’s going nowhere.

“Labour Party is too small to accommodate a lion like Wike. What’s he going to do there? He’s in a party that will win and with him around PDP will win 2023 presidential election and win maximum positions across the country.”