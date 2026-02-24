‘A Woman For All Seasons’ — Tinubu Hails Aisha Buhari At 55

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former first lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, on her 55th birthday, describing her as a courageous and principled woman.

In a personal statement on Monday, President Tinubu joined the family and friends of Mrs Buhari to mark the occasion.

“Hajiya Buhari is an Amazon, a courageous and principled woman. She is not afraid to stand alone on matters bordering on her values and ideals. She is as ever certain as the North Star; a woman for all seasons,” Tinubu said.

He acknowledged the work of the Aisha Buhari Foundation, through which the former first lady has championed the rights of women and children and provided relief to many families.

“She is a voice for the unheard and the forgotten, championing causes that preserve family values and human dignity,” he added.

The president also commended Aisha Buhari’s resilience and discipline, and thanked her for her contributions to the nation.

“I wish her a happy 55th birthday, and I pray that God Almighty continue to keep her and her family in good health,” Tinubu said.