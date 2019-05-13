Advertisement

Omoyele Sowore, National Chairman of the African Action Congress, AAC has been suspended by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

The party announced the suspension of Sowore during its NEC meeting in Abuja today.

According to the party, Sowore was suspended over allegation of anti-party activities, failure to convene NEC meeting and financial misappropriation.

A new acting national chairman, Leonard Nzenwa, has immediately been sworn-in.

The committee also announced that the suspension of Sowore and other members of his executive takes effect from March 27 and it is to last for six months except overturned by a National Convention of the party.

But in a counter reaction from a press statement signed by Sowore on Monday said: “It has come to the notice of the office of the Chairman of the African Action Congress that a group of suspended members, induced by financial reasons and anti-progressive politics, gathered in Abuja today, 13th May, 2019, and purportedly held a NEC meeting.

“These members, led by Leonard Nzenwa, former national secretary, who was suspended for financial impropriety and anti-party activities, have demonstrated by their actions that they have never been, and have never shared, the core beliefs that those of us in the African Action Congress hold.

“Leonard Nzenwa is hereby expelled from the party, and the misguided individuals who participated in the Abuja meeting are suspended from the party until investigations reveal the extent of their involvement,” the statement concluded.

Sowore was the presidential candidate of the AAC in the 2019 general election and also the publisher of SaharaReporters.