Aba Bye-Election: APGA Accuses Ruling PDP Of Plans To Use Police For Rigging

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) said it had uncovered plans by People’s Democratic Party PDP to use police Counter Terrorism Unit to rig the fourth coming Aba North/South Federal Constituency.

The party has therefore urged the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to withdraw the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) operatives from the constituency.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will this Saturday, March 27, conduct a bye-election for Aba North/South Federal Constituency following the death of the former occupant of the seat in the House of Representatives, Osy Prestige.

Chairman of APGA in Abia, Engr Uchenna Ehiemere, alleged that the Nigeria Police Terrorism Unit Base 4 Aba has been compromised by the state government and the PDP to cause mayhem and discourage voters from participating in the election.

Ehiemere disclosed , this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The APGA chairman revealed that the commandant and officers of the CTU Base 4 have continued to show partisanship in their dealings, saying it is against the ethics of the police.

According to Ehiemere “Other arms of the police that are bi-partisan should be enlisted for the election. There is a need for a level playground for all the candidates in this bye-election. APGA can’t lose her immunity on an election that everybody is allowed to participate. Please, give us all other security operatives except CTU. They are already agents of the state government and we are not comfortable with it.’