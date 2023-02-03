Aba Traders Close Shops As Peter Obi Storms Eastern Business Heartland

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Aba, the Eastern commercial heartland in Abia State on Friday gave a tumultuous welcome to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, as traders closed shops to welcome the man they consider the right man as president of Nigeria.

Advertisement

Obi was in company of LP governorship candidate for Abia State, Alex Otti.

Both engaged on a walk through the city with shop owners and offices shutdown as people followed the former Anambra State Governor as he walked through the business heartland.

Commercial activities at the popular Asa Road by the Aba main motor park, came to an abrupt halt as our Correspondent reports that traders, motorists and pedestrians caught sight of the LP duo of Obi and Otti with their entourage and began following them.

Obi while in the state is expected to hold a Town Hall Meeting with the Aba Business Community at Aba Sports Club.

The meeting is ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

Advertisement

The Labour Party Presidential candidate is also expected to pay a courtesy visit to Abia State Traditional Rulers Council at the State Council Headquarters, Umuahia and will later on have a general Town Hall Meeting at the International Conference Center Umuahia with all Abians.