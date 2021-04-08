Aba Traders Close Shops As Police Guns Boom

35 SHARES Share Tweet

There was heighten tension in Aba the commercial nerve centre of Abia State on Thursday morning following sound of sporadic gunshots that was coming from the police command in Aba.

Residents of the area (Amaogbonna) were seeing running halter skelter for safety, while some hurriedly closed their shops for fear of the unknown.

Some of the residents who spoke to our correspondent expressed fear that what happened in Owerri might also happen in Aba, hence the tension in the area.

Mr Michael Nnamdi, a mechanic in the area, said he rushed to close his shop immediately he heard the gunshots as people were shouting “they have come again ooo.”

Another resident of the area who’s a food vendor says she was so scared of the policemen shooting in the air because her sister had told her how gunmen attacked a police station in Owerri recently.

The tension was escalated by a comment circulating on social media that the gunmen who attacked Imo were on their way to Aba.

But a police source who confirmed the sporadic shooting, however said there was no tension in the city.

He said the police were only shooting into the air to calm nerves and reassure the people they were safe.