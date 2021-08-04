Abba Kyari Deletes Facebook Post Claiming Hushpuppi Ordered Clothes Through Him

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, has deleted a post he shared six days ago on Facebook, explaining his relationship suspected fraudster, Abass Ramon aka Hushpuppi.

Kyari had shared the post after the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigations linked him with Hushpuppi and four others accused of swindling a Qatari businessman to the tune of $1.1 million.

The FBI had filed an application before a U.S. court which suggested that Kyari allegedly used a proxy to receive N8 million from Hushpuppi.

Hushpuppi was believed to have paid Kyari the said sum to help arrest and detain his associate for trying to expose a series of wire fraud involving the Qatari businessman.

A U.S. federal court had subsequently issued a warrant for Kyari’s arrest.

But the Deputy Police Commissioner, in reaction, admitted that Hushpuppi had contacted him to report an associate {Chibuzo Vincent) threatening his family’s peace, which he later found out to be untrue.

He said upon Vincent’s arrest, investigation showed that “they (Hushpuppi and Vincent) are long-time friends who have money issues between them hence we released the suspect on bail to go.”

Kyari added that, “Nobody demanded a kobo from Abbas Hushpuppi. Our focus was to save people’s lives that were purported to have been threatened.

“Later, he (Hushpuppi) saw some of my native clothes and caps on my social media page and he said he likes them and he was connected to the person selling the clothes and he sent about N300k (N300,000) directly to the person’s account.

“The native clothes and caps (five sets) were brought to our office and He sent somebody to collect them in our office.”

But FBI special agent, Andrew Innocent, in a court document titled, ‘Criminal Complaint By Telephone Or Other Reliable Electronic Means’ filed before the United States District Court for the Central District of California, suggested that Hushpuppi contracted the services of Kyari after Chibuzo allegedly threatened to expose the alleged $1.1m fraud committed against the Qatari businessman.

Page 59, item 145 of the document dated February 12, 2021 further revealed that Kyari later provided a Zenith Bank account information that was not in his name, adding “This was not the only time that Abbas arranged payments with Kyari”.

Part of the court document reads, “On May 20, 2020, Abbas sent Kyari transaction receipts for two transactions from accounts at Nigerian banks (GTBank and Zenith Bank) of a person Abbas knew in the U.A.E.— a person also arrested with Abbas in Abbas’ apartment in the U.A.E. by Dubai Police on June 9, 2020 — to the Nigerian bank accounts of another person in Nigeria.

“The amounts on the transaction receipts totalled 8 million Nigerian Naira, which was approximately $20,600 based on publicly available exchange rate information,” the FBI Agent added. A warrant of arrest has since been issued by the court against Kyari.

After details in the court document further indicted him, Kyari edited part of his Facebook post which said that Hushpuppi sent N300,000 to a tailor to read “N8 million”, reports Premium Times.

He subsequently deleted the post.